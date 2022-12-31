From the Editor's Desk

As the year comes to a close, I am filled with gratitude. As we celebrated ten years of Verily, we produced a gorgeous Tenth Anniversary Print Edition to honor the many contributors and people who made Verily what it is. We hosted a fantastic writer's panel featuring a number of authors discussing the challenge of being true to ourselves in a distracting world. We announced the return of Verily Magazine as a print quarterly subscription, realizing a dream that so many of you, our loyal readers, have long asked for.

All great efforts take sacrifice. Almost everyone on the Verily team has felt sacrifice as we've worked toward our goals this past year, and it goes back even further, for those who've contributed to this worthy project for the past ten years. We are genuinely thankful for your loyalty sticking with us on this journey, and continuing to share Verily with others as we approach new horizons!

For me, the meaning of life is patience. All that matters is our long game, and we can only improve one day, one moment at a time.

It's been an eventful year, and with your support, this is only the beginning!