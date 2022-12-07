Skip to main content
When Christmas is Blue: Affirmations to Help You Navigate the Holiday Season

When Christmas is Blue: Affirmations to Help You Navigate the Holiday Season

Find peace amid the flurry.

Find peace amid the flurry.

While this time of year is full of twinkling lights and Christmas carols, for some, it can be a time of grief, loss, and sadness. At different times in my life during personal struggles or big transitions, the practice of life-giving affirmations is both helpful and healing to my heart and mind. If the holiday season is challenging for you, here are some words that might help you find peace despite the flurry.

If you feel lonely or sad . . .

The holidays can be hard for many of us. Perhaps you are bummed to find yourself single again, or this is the first year certain loved ones are not at the Christmas table. 

If this time of year feels heavy or painful, try to be extra gentle and gracious to yourself. Take care to extend loving kindness to your own heart, reminding yourself it is okay to feel however you feel at this time. Here are some words of affirmation you can use to work on accepting your feelings with the same graciousness you'd offer a friend:

I do not walk alone.

I do not have to run away or numb the loneliness (sadness, etc.).

Feeling and acknowledging big feelings helps me navigate and pass through them.

It is okay to feel messy sometimes.

I do not have to have it all figured out at this moment.

Ask yourself, “What do I need right now at this moment?”

If you feel triggered at family gatherings . . . 

Let’s be honest. None of us have a normal family; in fact, my grandma used to say normal is only a setting on the dryer. 

Not every family holiday celebration involves joy and making good memories. Sometimes it is triggering, painful, or just plain messy.

Especially around the holidays, remind yourself it is okay to do what is best for your emotional well-being. You can put boundaries in place to protect your own peace while staying as grounded as possible.

Here are some possible words you could say to yourself, to help when engaging with family when it feels difficult:

I can feel safe with my own heart.

I will make choices so I feel safe and present.

I am not responsible for the actions of other people.

I am responsible for myself, how I conduct myself, and how I react.

I can stay present even when I feel triggered.

If you are exhausted from a busy schedule . . .

We have all experienced it at one time or another; the packed schedules that often accompany holidays can be exhausting and tiring. We live in a culture that is obsessed with busyness and staying active all the time. And we sometimes place too high a value on things like productivity and checking tasks off a to-do list.

If you are heading into the holiday season feeling burnt out and tired, consider these words to help you take a step back, a deep breath, and intentionally slow down.

I am worth taking care of myself each day.

Only I am in control of my life.

My yes means yes, and my no means no.

My plate is full of people and things I am blessed to have in my life.

Perhaps the holiday season does not feel difficult or heavy for you. But you might have a friend, neighbor, or coworker who is navigating a harder road than you. Store these away in your own if you need them or if there is someone in your life who may need a little extra love and encouragement this holiday season.

IMG_1190
Health

The Power of Self-Affirmation Statements to Recover from Past Hurts

Using reflective mantras to become a more free, whole version of yourself

By Patty Breen
kinga-cichewicz-6J6IKx1v8EU-unsplash
Health

Tips for Mental Well-Being When You Can’t Get to Therapy

Finding daily peace

By Patty Breen
alisa-anton-X3SocMx_ZfA-unsplash
Lifestyle

When the Holidays Aren’t So Merry and Bright

Finding joy when our circumstances don’t live up to our hopes

By Carly Graham, LPC
naomi-hutchinson-UuiO38nffBQ-unsplash
Personal

Affirming Our Friends Goes beyond Commenting on How They Look

Physical qualities need not take center stage.

By Alexandra Davis
Editor's Note June 8
Blog

From the Editor's Desk: Celebrating the Holiday Season in COVID Times

Finding meaning in different packaging

By Mary Rose Somarriba
HolidayStress.jpg
Lifestyle

Don’t Let the ‘I Should’ Mentality Kill Your Christmas Spirit This Year

When it comes to our Christmas to-do list, where should we draw the line?

By Abigail Murrish
jan-canty-eZtLqACNlbM-unsplash
Personal

Learning Boundaries: The Building Block of Healthy Relationships

Boundaries can take time to implement, but they always reaps rewards.

By Patty Breen
121117_Find Just the Thing With Our 2017 Holiday Gift Guide Based on the 5 Love Languages_1200x620_v1
Lifestyle

Our 2017 Holiday Gift Guide Based on the 5 Love Languages Is Everything They’ll Want This Christmas

These presents are the perfect fit and are all under $50.

By Krizia Liquido