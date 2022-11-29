Skip to main content
Visit the Verily Shop!

Visit the Verily Shop!

Support your favorite women's magazine while giving great gifts.

Support your favorite women's magazine while giving great gifts.

'Tis the season of holiday shopping . . . where does one start? Might we suggest the Verily Gift Shop

Support your favorite women's magazine while choosing the perfect gift for the intelligent, stylish, and discerning women in your life! 

Want to give a gift subscription to Verily Magazine (to arrive quarterly starting in 2023) but also want your recipient to get a handheld gift in time for Christmas? Grab our 10th Anniversary Issue and a Verily tote

Now's your chance to grab some sleek Verily swag while supplies last; be sure to check back as more gifts are added! Every gift supports Verily's work producing empowering and uplifting women's media.

Visit the Verily Shop

HolidayShopping.jpg
Lifestyle

12 Budgeting Tips for Saving Money at Christmas

Because on the twelfth day of Christmas, your true love won’t say, “I wish you spent more on me.”

By Kirsten Nunez
instore
Lifestyle

Seven Reasons to Shop In-Store This Christmas Season

Shut your laptop, and get into the holiday spirit with some in-person gift shopping

By Madeleine Coyne
IMG_8022
Blog

Subscribe to Verily Yours!

Elevate and simplify your everyday life with the Verily touch.

By Verily Magazine
christmasshopping
Lifestyle

Christmas in October: Reasons to Consider Christmas Shopping Now

A leisurely yet intentional approach to Christmas shopping

By Monica Burke
holiday-gift-guide-slider
Lifestyle

Verily Editors' Secret Santa Holiday Gift Guide

By Maggie Niemiec
rawpixel-455996-unsplash-2
Blog

Coming Soon: Verily Yours

Psst. Don't do all your Christmas shopping just yet.

By Verily Magazine
kari-shea-485935-unsplash
Lifestyle

Gifts to Look Out For This Month That Will Cut Your Christmas List in Half

These may seem extravagant, but they’ll cost you more time than money.

By Krizia Liquido
Verily-Shops-Image-copy
Fashion

Introducing Verily Shops!

By Janet Sahm Easter