Writer's Panel: Staying True to Yourself in a Distracting World

Haley Stewart, Laura Vanderkam, Christine Emba, Amanda De Jesus, and Blanca Morales discuss the challenges women face today.

If you missed our live virtual event last week, watch our recording here of our fascinating discussion on how to stay true to yourself in a distracting world. 

Featuring:

  • Mary Rose Somarriba, editor in chief of Verily Magazine
  • Haley Stewart, author of Jane Austen's Genius Guide to Life
  • Laura Vanderkam, author of Tranquility by Tuesday 
  • Christine Emba, opinion columnist at the Washington Post and author of Rethinking Sex
  • Amanda De Jesus, contributing writer of Natural Womanhood
  • Blanca Morales, contributing writer of Verily Magazine

We also made a pretty big announcement in this event: 

Verily is coming to mailbox near you, as as a quarterly magazine in 2023!

Join us in celebrating our return to print by pre-ordering a 2023 subscription to Verily Magazine! Once subscribed, see the order thank-you page for an opportunity to get $5 off your order of our stand-alone special 10th anniversary edition of Verily before the year's end—while supplies last.

You asked for it; we're delivering. We hope you'll join us and support our work to further the reach of healthy, relatable, and inspiring women's media. Subscribe today.

female-friendship-slider.jpg
Culture

Elena Ferrante’s ‘My Brilliant Friend’ and the World-Changing Power of Female Friendships

If you missed this much-discussed book in 2016, now’s the time to revisit it.

By Sagra Alvarado
alisa-anton-SQGgN8Efr8U-unsplash
Culture

Finding Your Corner Office Working from Home

Laura Vanderkam’s new e-book explores how successful people WFH as their best selves

By Mary Rose Somarriba
StartUp
Culture

Feel Happier Every Single Day with This Tip from Startup Entrepreneurs

Dr. Anna Akbari expounds on Ben Franklin’s virtue of industry.

By Ben Franklin Circles Project
dexter-fernandes-MqKDzLsPVQM-unsplash
Culture

Meet Jane: Three Books for the Dedicated Austenite

What separates the casual Jane Austen fan from the aficionado?

By Margaret Brady
12-29-REVISED.png
Daily Dose

“Change the world by being yourself!”

By Verily Magazine
sarahtasker
Culture

Interview with Sara Tasker: Why ‘Webtroverts’ Are Thriving on Instagram

Why we need beauty in the world, how to balance that with a dose of reality, and so much more

By Sophie Caldecott
Humility
Culture

How to Master the Virtue of Humility in a World That Tells Us to Be Proud

‘Self-praise is poor recommendation.’

By Cameron Gunn
Amelia Earhart Jim Handy Productions-2.jpg
Culture

5 Awesome Historical Women Who Had Grit Way Before It Was Trendy

They knew that talent would only take them so far.

By Madeline Fry Schultz