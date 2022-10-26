Writer's Panel: Staying True to Yourself in a Distracting World
If you missed our live virtual event last week, watch our recording here of our fascinating discussion on how to stay true to yourself in a distracting world.
Featuring:
- Mary Rose Somarriba, editor in chief of Verily Magazine
- Haley Stewart, author of Jane Austen's Genius Guide to Life
- Laura Vanderkam, author of Tranquility by Tuesday
- Christine Emba, opinion columnist at the Washington Post and author of Rethinking Sex
- Amanda De Jesus, contributing writer of Natural Womanhood
- Blanca Morales, contributing writer of Verily Magazine
We also made a pretty big announcement in this event:
Verily is coming to mailbox near you, as as a quarterly magazine in 2023!
Join us in celebrating our return to print by pre-ordering a 2023 subscription to Verily Magazine! Once subscribed, see the order thank-you page for an opportunity to get $5 off your order of our stand-alone special 10th anniversary edition of Verily before the year's end—while supplies last.
You asked for it; we're delivering. We hope you'll join us and support our work to further the reach of healthy, relatable, and inspiring women's media. Subscribe today.