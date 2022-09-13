There is Something Off in the Way We’ve Been Going about Sex and Dating

In my freshman year of college, I started dating a junior. My friends had watched our artless flirtations across sticky beer pong tables and charted with interest our extended study sessions at the dimmest libraries around campus. One weekend night, after I’d been conspicuously absent from my undersized dorm room the evening before (for once, my long-suffering roommate was allowed to fall asleep without first enduring the two a.m. recitation of my interactions with the various “interesting” guys in our dining hall), my lewdest, drunkest friend smirked at me over a Solo cup sloshing with watery Milwaukee’s Best.

“So,” Jacob demanded, loudly enough to catch the interest of our underage bartender, who immediately began to listen in.

“Did you . . . handle . . . the peen?” The question was accompanied by a bizarre two-handed gesture akin to testing the casingof a giant sausage or fingering the keys of a clarinet. It stopped me in my tracks.

My friends and I burst into horrified laughter, which saved me the embarrassment of having to reply. No, I definitely had not been handling my new boyfriend’s penis, and definitely not in the alarmingly visceral manner that was being implied. And I wouldn’t, not for years.

The Average American millennial has their sexual debut around the age of seventeen. I came onstage more than a decade later than that: I was saving myself for marriage. I grew up an evangelical Christian, and converting to Catholicism in college—at a time when many of my similarly brought-up peers were leaning out of the traditionalist religions of their youth—cemented that decision, at least for several more years.

It’s not that I didn’t want to have sex in all that time—I did, sometimes desperately. I didn’t escape my college’s hookup scene untouched, and several boyfriends’ worth of on-the-edge encounters left me (and them, I’m sure) furious at myself for my stance. I ran up against my commitments in narrow dorm bunk beds and on first-apartment mattresses laid on the floor, wrapped in the hot, rumpled sheets of those New York City summer nights that seemed made for the crush of bodies. My whispered nos left me feeling more and more outside the current as the years passed.

Despite my perpetual virginity, my non-sex-having twenties were full of sex, even if I wasn’t the one having it. Countless brunch conversations revolved around my friends’ experiences with the men and women in their lives and their processing of what every moment and movement meant. I was goggled at whenever I revealed my uneventful celibacy to a new friend and was frequently (and often reproachfully) lectured on how I was “missing out.”

What I heard again and again was contradiction: Having sex was a marker of adulthood and a way to define yourself—but also, the act itself didn’t really matter. Good sex was the consummate experience—but a relationship with your partner was not to be expected. It was nearly impossible not to indulge your desires, and extended celibacy was a state near unto death—yet I could and did say no and was clearly still alive.

I didn’t end up waiting until marriage to have sex. I held on to my abstinence for a while and then let it go, after emerging from a failed relationship and wrestling with my own faith. I stayed Catholic, but sex went from something longed for and maybe slightly feared to something far more down-to-earth.

Still, from my unusual vantage point—outside the postvirginal circle, then inside—the narratives around sex seemed deeply confused.

Maybe these stories sound familiar to you:

• Thinking that we should be having sex, even when we don’t really desire it, because that’s the impression society gives us—and thus seeing ourselves as incomplete, abnormal, or fallen behind if we aren’t doing it, even when we’re nothing of the sort.

• Having sex that we don’t really want for reasons that we don’t fully agree with far more often than we would like—but also thinking that that’s just how it goes, and that it would be unreasonable to ask for more.

• Feeling jaded and discouraged by the romantic landscape, its lack of trust, emotion, and commitment—but also feeling as though other options aren’t reachable or even realistic.

• Experiencing too much of the kind of sex that saps the spirit and makes us feel less human, not more—sex that leaves us detached, disillusioned, or just dissatisfied.

• Knowing that something in our sex and dating culture is somehow off, and wishing that things were different—even if we don’t know exactly why we feel this way or how to make the shift to something better.

Hopes are high, outcomes trend low. Social expectations seem at odds with our true desires. And for something meant to bring pleasure, sex is causing a lot of pain.

It feels as though we have accepted many of these disappointments as normal—unfortunate but not criminal, the cost of doing business even after #MeToo. Yet things don’t have to be criminal to be profoundly bad. And the fact that so many of the women around me relate so deeply to stories of harrowing dates and lackluster encounters shows that a lot of us are having a lot of bad sex. Unwanted, depressing, even traumatic: if this is ordinary, something is deeply wrong.

You’re not crazy. That the thing you sense is wrong is wrong. That there is something unmistakably off in the way we’ve been going about sex and dating.

Rather than suggesting marginal improvements to these problems, I’d like to ask you to rethink the assumptions beneath our approach to sex, the ones that got us here and the ones that add to our dissatisfaction. For instance: “Sex is a purely physical act.” “The absence of rules will make me happier.” “My sex life is nobody’s business.” “Women and men are basically the same.”

What happens after we’ve identified the faulty assumptions? That’s a more complicated project. I can make some suggestions—and I make a fairly radical one in my book—but I can’t give you rules that will mean we never have to talk about this again. There’s no simple, cut-and-dried, one-and-done approach to getting rid of bad sex. But there is a positive vision to reach for: a sexual culture that is pleasurable, connective, and enriching instead of confusing, alarming, or immiserating.

Let's rethink sex—not just sex the act, but the way that we approach our bodies, our relationships, ourselves, and those around us. Let's rethink the possibility of what sex could be and raise our expectations. Let's not just find ways to prevent disappointment—let's find out how to pursue joy.

