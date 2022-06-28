From the Editor’s Desk: Human Stories

Given the stunning overturn of the landmark court case Roe v. Wade, we decided to do a little something different. First—if you haven't had a chance to read up on the news yet, let our latest installment of While You Were Out remedy that for you. Second, we invite you to take a pause from shrill media and read some of the human stories of women who have been intimately affected by unplanned pregnancies, abortion, and pregnancy loss. Below are just ten we’ve published at Verily. We invite you to read them this week, and if they move you, share them with others.

