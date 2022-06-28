Skip to main content
From the Editor’s Desk: Human Stories

On abortion, pregnancy, and plans

Given the stunning overturn of the landmark court case Roe v. Wade, we decided to do a little something different. First—if you haven't had a chance to read up on the news yet, let our latest installment of While You Were Out remedy that for you. Second, we invite you to take a pause from shrill media and read some of the human stories of women who have been intimately affected by unplanned pregnancies, abortion, and pregnancy loss. Below are just ten we’ve published at Verily. We invite you to read them this week, and if they move you, share them with others.

In addition, we have some very exciting news to share with you in the coming weeks—be sure to stay tuned. And if you’ve received this email from a friend, be sure to sign up for our newsletter to be among the first to hear what we have coming up!

manchiks-6472jpg

I Thought There Was a Simple Solution to an Unwanted Pregnancy, But I Was Wrong

amy-humphries-2bkwbdqn-ue-unsplash

An Unplanned Pregnancy and Women's Progress

panda-com-1241330-unsplash

In Her Shoes: Experiencing Loss Through Abortion

brianna_rollins_bg2015

Mother and Athlete: The Olympics Story You Haven’t Heard

scandal_abcjpg

I’ve Had an Abortion, and It Wasn’t Anything Like Scandal’s Christmas Episode

martha-dominguez-de-gouveia-572641-unsplash

The Mishandled Crisis Pregnancy That Made Me Question the Abortion Industry

priscilla-du-preez-sdkzveit_nk-unsplash

Remembering the Loss in Pregnancy Loss

scn-11-0152

A Human Story of an Abortion Worker

britt-rene-505png

My Unexpected Pregnancy Turned Out Better Than Everyone Expected

motherhood

Motherhood Didn't Ruin My Life, It Made It Better

