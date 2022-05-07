Leaked Opinion Suggests Roe v. Wade Will Be Overturned, and Other News of the Week

We’re pleased to bring you “While You Were Out”—Verily's quick takes on the happenings of this week.

Dave Chappelle attacked onstage by man with fake gun

While Dave Chappelle was performing at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles earlier this week, a man with a fake gun bolted onstage and knocked Chappelle to the ground. The comedian was unharmed but the attacker, 23-year-old Isaiah Lee, was assailed and whisked away by security. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon (the fake gun contained a blade) and his bail was set at $30,000.

A BuzzFeed reporter tweeted that the attack came just after Chappelle talked about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock over a joke at the Oscars and how Chappelle has increased his security. The next day, Netflix released a statement saying “we strongly defend the right of stand-up comedians to perform onstage without fear of violence.”

The attacker’s motive is unknown, but Chappelle, who has drawn criticism for his jokes about the transgender movement, later quipped, “It was a trans man.” Chris Rock, who was also in attendance as part of the Netflix is a Joke comedy festival, joked, “Was that Will Smith?” —Madeline Fry Schultz

Fashion historians are upset over Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress

Kim Kardashian topped many “Best Dressed” lists when she attended Monday’s Met Gala in a famous Marilyn Monroe dress. Monroe had worn the glittery, form-fitting ensemble to sing happy birthday to John F. Kennedy at Madison Square Garden in 1962. Not everyone was happy with Kardashian’s choice, though.

“I’m frustrated because it sets back what is considered professional treatment for historic costume,” former conservator Sarah Scaturro at the Met’s Costume Institute said. “In the ’80s, a bunch of costume professionals came together to state a resolution that historic costume should not be worn. So my worry is that colleagues in historic costume collections are now going to be pressured by important people to let them wear garments.”

After being photographed on the red carpet, Kardashian quickly swapped the dress, which she wore on loan from the Ripley’s Believe It Or Not Museum, for a replica of the dress. Even so, fashion historians and conservators disapproved.

“You could see that when Kim Kardashian was going up the stairs, it was very hard for her to take big steps,” fashion historian Keren Ben-Horin told the Daily Beast. “The dress could have easily stained or ripped, and I think it was an unethical choice on their part to let the dress leave the museum.”

For her part, Kardashian defended her decision to wear the dress, telling Vogue before the big night: “I’m extremely respectful to the dress and what it means to American history. I would never want to sit in it or eat in it or have any risk of any damage to it and I won’t be wearing the kind of body makeup I usually do.” —MFS

Supreme Court to overrule Roe v. Wade, according to leaked opinion

As the Met Gala was taking place, Politico published a leaked draft opinion showing the Supreme Court plans to overrule Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, sending abortion regulation back to the states.

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” wrote Justice Samuel Alito in the draft majority opinion published in the bombshell Politico report on Monday night. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

On Tuesday, Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the opinion, and wrote that the leak will not change the workings of the court, which is not expected to release its decision for another couple of months. The leak itself is unprecedented, as an entire draft majority opinion has never been released before a final ruling was announced.

The reaction to the leak was swift; barricades soon went up at the Supreme Court, and protestors have demonstrated outside the high court for days. President Joe Biden, who once also opposed the Roe ruling, called overturning it “radical” and claimed, without evidence, that it would lead to other “basic rights” being stripped away.

This news doesn’t mean that the Supreme Court will definitely overturn Roe and Casey later this year when it rules on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. But it does seem likely, especially considering several justices’ reasoning shared during oral arguments in December. Even so, it is not likely to drastically reduce abortion access throughout the country; “without Roe, the number of legal abortions in the country would fall by at least 13 percent,” the New York Times reports.

Until the final decision, tensions between the anti-abortion and pro-abortion-access sides are sure to rise as the United States looks toward a post-Roe future. —MFS

Sophie Turner opens up about motherhood and mental health in interview with Elle

Sophie Turner glowed on the Met Gala red carpet on Monday night as she proudly cradled her pregnant belly during her first “official” debut of her second pregnancy with husband Joe Jonas. The actress, mother to one-year-old Willa, opened up about her pregnancy in a recent cover interview for the June 2022 issue of Elle UK.

“It’s what life is about for me—raising the next generation,” she said, smiling. “The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

Turner, who gained fame for her role as Sansa in Game of Thrones, and is now starring in the true-crime TV series The Staircase, has kept a low profile over the last few years and has opted to keep Willa out of the public eye.

“I’m very protective of the life we’ve built. Every time Joe and I do a red carpet together, we make sure it’s for the right reason and makes sense for our careers. You never want to market yourself as a celebrity couple. It’s not that cool,” Turner said. “And my daughter never asked for any of this. I know what it can do to your mental health to be in this industry, and to be photographed every day and have the comments. It’s not something I want her to deal with unless she says, ‘This is what I want to do.’ We’re quite strict about that. We’ll encourage her to do whatever she wants but I don’t think we would professionally let her do anything until she’s 18. I also feel quite strongly about my daughter not becoming a nepotism child.”

In the interview, Turner opened up about how fame, social media and a loss of privacy affected her own mental health and struggles with an eating disorder. Turner said that she has deleted Instagram from her phone and only goes on it for a few minutes at a time.

“It’s made such a difference,” Turner said of unplugging from Instagram. “Live real life—it’s much more fun.” —Gabriella Patti

Good News of the Week

Seventy-seven years later, an Italian woman finally gets to eat her 13th birthday cake.

Meri Mion, who turned 90 last Friday, grew up in the small village of San Pietro in Gù, Italy. The village was invaded by U.S. soldiers from the 88th Infantry Division during World War II. Mion and her mother hid in the attic on the eve of her birthday, as the U.S. soldiers occupied the village and Germans fled. All the while, Mion’s 13th birthday cake sat on the windowsill to cool. Hungry American soldiers snatched the cake and ate it.

Over seven decades later, the U.S. army made right by “returning” the cake to 90 year old Mion. Mion wiped away tears and exclaimed“Mamma Mia” and “Grazie” as they gave her back her cake.

“Tomorrow, we will eat that dessert, with all my family remembering this wonderful day that I will never forget,” Mion said. —GP

Watch of the Week

Actress Blake Lively debuted one of the most stunning looks at this year’s Met Gala, with her custom Versace dress that featured a large bow on the hip. The dress was an homage to the Statue of Liberty and other iconic places in New York City. Lively surprised and delighted fashion lovers everywhere when the bow untied, revealing a new look to the dress. Watch the reveal below!