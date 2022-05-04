Our Favorite Classic Looks from the Gilded 2022 Met Gala

Another year, another Met Gala that stopped us in our tracks. The 2022 theme “Gilded Glamour and White Tie” is the second part of the Met's two-part exhibition, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." This year’s prompt makes one think of the lavish wealth of the 19th century, a time of industrialization when the wealthy put their wealth on full display.

While not every celebrity served this theme, there were some incredible looks on the red carpet. Here are some of our favorite classic looks from the 2022 first Monday in May.

// Michelle Yeoh

// Amirah Kassem

// Alexa Chung

// Venus Williams

// Taylor Hill

// Cynthia Erivo

// Quannah Chasinghorse

// Alicia Keys

// Blake Lively

// Julianne Moore

// Kiki Layne

// Carey Mulligan

I can't help but wonder if these trains and capes might provide some style inspiration for brides-to-be with summer or fall weddings, not to mention the classy bridesmaid-dress possibilities (Julianne Moore's dress, for instance, could work with so many body shapes). As for me, it's the joy of people-watching where high fashion meets creativity.