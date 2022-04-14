Kate Middleton-Inspired Dresses for Easter and Spring

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, may not yet be the Queen consort of England and the Commonwealth, but she is undoubtedly the queen of classic fashion. I have yet to see a Kate outfit that I wouldn’t wear, and every dress on her recent royal tour of the Caribbean is no exception.

Throughout the trip, the Duchess wore one feminine midi dress after another, each beautiful and colorful and, in my view, perfect inspiration for the Easter season. Even if I can't afford to replicate her looks to a tee, I found many outfits could be replicated at stores I already shop.

Without further ado, here are looks inspired by five of Duchess Katherine’s looks on her latest royal tour.

Mint green midi dress

01. Nordstrom Rack, $79.97 / 02. Flying Tomato, $74 / 03. Lulus, $69 / 04. ASOS, $75

Vintage sundress

01. Etsy, $226 / 02. Etsy, $124 / 03. Etsy, $153 / 04. Etsy, $89

White lace dress

01. Gabrielle Isabel, $56 / 02. Vince Camuto, $64.97 / 03. Lulus, $69 / 04. BB Dakota by Steve Madden, $118.95

Blue floral smocked dress

01. Draper James, $85 / 02. Abercrombie & Fitch, $97.50 / 03. Filly Flair, $44 / 04. Few Moda, $138

Yellow midi dress

01. DKNY, $129 / 02. Flying Tomato, $62 / 03. J. Crew, $110.60 / 04. DKNY, $129