Runway to Realway: Think Pink for Spring

“Now, I wouldn't presume to tell a woman what a woman oughtta think, but tell her if she's gotta think, think pink!”

After two years of muted color palettes and comfy sweatsuits and leggings, both the spring/summer and fall/winter 2022 Fashion Weeks reminded us what structure, color, and going out could look like.

The color of choice? Hot pink.

During the Spring/Summer shows including Versace and Dior, monochromatic hot pink looks reigned supreme. Early March when designers debuted their fall/winter lines, Valentino debuted a stunningly saturated runway full of hot pink.

According to Harper's Bazaar, this trend isn’t isolated to the runway.

“On the fashion shopping app Lyst, searches for pink items have increased by 24 percent in the past month—with a spike following the aforementioned Valentino show. The fastest-growing categories range from blazers (+34 percent) to dresses (+16 percent) to bags (+45 percent). Google Shopping stats echo those trends in an outside voice: Nationwide searches for hot-pink bathing suits, minidresses, designer shoes, and earrings all increased by more than 100 percent over the past month.”

The beauty of this pink is it's bold and cheerful, but there are ways to wear it whether your style is romantic, monocratic, or you have fully embraced the bubble-gum fun of the Y2K trend resurgence.

Here are three looks inspired by the color that took over the 2022 fashion runways that you can wear in real life for work, date night, or just a casual day out with friends.

Casual Day 

OutfitMoodboard_03282022-1

Get the Look: 01. & Other Stories, $129 / 02. Free People, $48 / 03. Zara, $45.90 / 04. Everlane, $108 / 05. Madewell, $82.99 / 06. Madewell, $32 / 07. Mango, $79.99

Workwear 

OutfitMoodboard_03282022-2

Get the Look: 01. Mango, $79.99 / 02. White House Black Market, $69.99 / 03. Mango, $49.99 / 04. Ann Taylor, $128 / 05. Banana Republic, $180 / 06. Ana Luisa, $60

Date Night 

OutfitMoodboard_03282022-3

Get the Look: 01. Anthropologie, $98 / 02. Alice + Olivia, $146.25 / 03. Lulus, $39 / 04. Ana Luisa, $39.20 / 05. Nordstrom, $54.60 / 06. Vince Camuto, $98.99

If you aren't ready to try color-blocking pink and orange, swap out the skirt and camisole for this Mango dress ($79.99)

For further inspiration on how to rock the hot pink trend, look no further than these street-style looks! 

