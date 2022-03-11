Skip to main content
Playlist: Wine Night with the Girls

From James Bay to Penny and Sparrow—we got you.

There’s nothing better than the long-awaited wine night with your closest girlfriends. Baguettes and butter, cheese and crackers, glasses of glittering wine, and friends who will listen to the depths of your heart—what more could one want?

If you’re planning a wine night, here's a set list to create a peaceful, slowed-down atmosphere. These songs create soft ambiances, a steady hearth, and lyrics that will speak to your soul.

