Playlist: If You Love Little Women

From whimsy to spunk

As we begin Women’s History Month, wondrous and life-changing women come to mind. Not only was Louisa May Alcott an outstanding novelist and inspiration to writers, her characters leave deep and powerful impressions on readers.

Whether it’s fiery Jo, motherly Meg, wonder-filled Beth, or spunky Amy, these whimsical and valiant women spark excitement and passion in us all. Listen to this playlist if you love Little Women, it’s full of stubborn love, adventurous accompaniments, and tunes perfect for dancing.

