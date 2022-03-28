Our Favorite Oscars 2022 Red Carpet Trends
Whether metallic, bright red, or pale pastel, these outfits were stunning.
The Academy Awards on Sunday night came with many jaw-dropping moments. But before Coda won Best Picture and Sian Heder was recognized for Best Adapted Screenplay; and before Lupita Nyong'o was meme-ified for her reaction to Will Smith's assault of Chris Rock on stage, these stars displayed some pretty stunning evening wear on the red carpet.
Check out some of our favorite, eye-catching trends from this year's red carpet.
Seeing red
Poofs in pastel
Shine bright like a diamond
What was your favorite look?