Playlist: A Night at the Oscars

Enjoy these tunes from this year's celebrated movies

The Oscars are just around the corner!

This Sunday, the 94th Academy Awards will name the best films, actors, cinematography, and soundtracks released between March 1 and December 31, 2021.

Whether you're making the live broadcast or not, this playlist gives you the soundtrack to the ceremony. Enjoy magical musical numbers from Encanto and West Side Story, and thrilling, cinematic scores from DuneThe Power of the Dog, and more.

