Playlist: Bringing the Beach to You

Are you craving some beach time? If you're escaping down south for spring break, we have some tunes for you. But even if you aren’t lucky enough to sprawl in the sand or bask in golden sunshine right now, we'll bring the beach to you! Until your next break, enjoy listening to The Beach Boys and Jack Johnson.

If you’re stuck in the cold—or somewhere where the sun is indecisive (I’m looking at you, Midwest)—use this playlist to take you back to sunnier days and remind you that the winter is almost over; soon the sun will last!