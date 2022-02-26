Playlist: Don’t Let the Weather Get You Down

It’s February-turning-March. The most dreary, cold, and inconsistent time of the year. If you live somewhere like me, one minute it’s 55 degrees and pouring rain, and the next everything is frozen over into a winter wonderland again, though this time Bing Crosby isn’t around to cheer us up.

As we near the end of the month in eager expectation for spring, enjoy this playlist curated for those who are prone to let the gray skies dictate their day. All of us could use a pick-me-up this time of year, and these songs are the perfect partner.