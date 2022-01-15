Skip to main content
Awareness Is Growing for Missing Indigenous Women and Girls

Awareness Is Growing for Missing Indigenous Women and Girls

Indigenous women may be getting their own 'Amber Alert.'

Dulcey Lima

Indigenous women may be getting their own 'Amber Alert.'

While sensationalized cases of missing and endangered women have gone viral over the past several years, the most recent case being that of Gabby Petito, cases involving Indigenous women who have gone missing or are believed to be in danger under similar circumstances have not been given adequate attention. Just a few of these women are Mary Ellen Johnson from Tulalip, Washington who was last heard from while she was on the Tulalip Reservation on November 24, 2020; Courtney Corrinna Holden from Spokane, Washington who has been classified as Endangered Missing as of July 1, 2018; and Ruthie Fawn Kindness who was last seen in Parkland, Washington on February 7, 2011. These women all disappeared under suspicious circumstances, yet the alarm was not sounded for them as we hear for non-Indigenous peoples. These are just three out of hundreds of Indigenous women who are missing and endangered across the United States as a whole.

While the public is informed about most missing adults through various news sources, Silver Alerts, and social media, many missing Indigenous peoples have been overlooked and left out of the public eye—especially Indigenous women.

These troubling numbers have led Washington state legislators to propose a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Alert System similar to mainstream Amber Alert and Silver Alert systems.

“The unheard screams of missing and murdered people will be heard across Washington state with the implementation of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) Alert System,” Washington State Representative Debra Lekanoff reported as the onset of the new alert system was proposed to the Washington state legislature in early January 2022.

Since the Silver Alert has become a much-relied-upon system to identify missing vulnerable people nationwide, states can rely on the MMIW alert system to assist Native peoples in spreading awareness for those missing from their vulnerable communities.

An alert to find missing Indigenous women

Despite their cases having poor coverage and mostly going cold with few leads, as of April 2021, about 1,500 Indigenous peoples were listed in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as missing. Indigenous women in particular are reported missing and are murdered at a rate 10 times the national average. Even more shocking, from 1999 to 2019, murder was the third leading cause of death among Indigenous women, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

But this doesn’t appear be primarily a problem with Indigenous populations taking care of their own in their reservations. Due to about 60 percent of the Native American population living in urban areas away from reservations, where are little to no ties to Native communities or tribal law enforcement, many in this ethnic group rely on local law enforcement of major cities to handle their cases. In these environments, negative stereotypes surrounding Indigenous women can lead to forces in urban areas devaluing the cases of missing Indigenous women and girls, hindering the time-sensitive search process. According to Native Hope, an organization that seeks to address injustice toward Native Americans, “Urban Indians receive less than adequate assistance when a loved one goes missing. America has written a stereotypical narrative for its First People: ‘They are lazy, drug addicts, and alcoholics who rely on the government to survive.’”

Raising women's voices, growing awareness

Despite corruption and racism, Indigenous women are leading calls for change to assist in combating gender-based violence against the vulnerable in their communities. “We refuse to let our people die in silence,” says Abigail Echo-Hawk, one of 21 members on the Washington State Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People Task Force formed in 2021.

On the Federal level, in 2021, the Bureau of Indian Affairs of Justice Services formed a Missing & Murdered Unit to assist police departments working cases in Tribal communities and on reservations throughout the United States, and President Biden formed Operation Lady Justice, a presidential task force committed to “improving public safety and criminal justice for Native Americans and addressing the issues of missing or murdered Indigenous people.” While these policies are the beginning of bringing the crisis of missing and endangered Indigenous women to the forefront of America’s public eye, Native Americans know there is still much more to do to keep their families and neighbors safe.

Which is where Washington state legislators hope to make a difference with dedicated awareness.

“The rate of missing and murdered Indigenous women in Washington is a crisis,” Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said this month. “This effective tool will help quickly and safely locate missing Indigenous women and people.”

One hopes that a cohesive effort within states will bring the country’s women and girls home alive. And for those not brought home safe, one hopes their lives lost too soon would be made visible, and that Americans everywhere will know their names and stories.

joanie-simon-2r8BzVYZIeo-unsplash
Culture

Eating to Be Clean: The Growing Awareness for Orthorexia

When healthy eating becomes an unhealthy addiction

Mar 3, 2020
BabyBrain.jpg
Culture

The Growing Evidence Against ‘Baby Brain’ Is a Game Changer for Women

Could this be the news that society needs to get rid of prejudices against women in the workplace?

Jan 25, 2016
epsetin
Culture

Traction Is Growing Against Sex Trafficking and Porn

From the Jeffrey Epstein documentary to one million signatures to shutdown Pornhub

Jun 23, 2020
Kara
Culture

The New Miss USA Has Some Surprising Insights Into the Women in STEM Problem

Women have equal opportunity in the sciences, says Kára McCullough.

May 17, 2017
joel-heard-h7wEYf-LUCk-unsplash
Culture

Forgotten at the Front Lines: Women and Girls in Afghanistan

Our fellow Afghan sisters, mothers, workers, and students wait in fear as the world appears to stand idly by.

Aug 20, 2021
gilmore-girls
Culture

Growing Up With a Single Mom Isn’t Like Life on Gilmore Girls

May 17, 2015
Emily.jpg
Culture

A Surprising Number of Women Are Missing from Wikipedia, but One Woman Is Changing That

Meet the incredible young woman on a mission to make sure women are fairly represented on Wikipedia.

Mar 29, 2016
WYWO_6_10cREV.jpg
Culture

Miss USA Is a Little Different This Year and Other Notes From the Week

Catch up on all the news you might have missed

Jun 10, 2016