America Boycotts Beijing's Olympics, and Other News from the Week

Catch up on all the news you might have missed with our handy summary of the week’s top stories.

The U.S. declares a diplomatic boycott against the Beijing Olympics

The U.S. will stage a diplomatic boycott against China’s 2022 Winter Olympics, the Biden Administration announced this week. Press secretary Jen Psaki said the U.S. will not be sending any official representation to the games due to the “ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang” and “other human rights abuses.” This symbolic boycott was not surprising, but some think it doesn’t go far enough to show America’s stance against the abuses of the Chinese Communist Party.

“A diplomatic boycott of the #Olympics is not enough,” tweeted former secretary of state Mike Pompeo. “The CCP doesn’t give a rip about a diplomatic boycott, because at the end of the day, they are still hosting the world’s athletes. Joe Biden needs to stand up to the CCP.”

This reasoning wasn’t limited to Republicans. Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio tweeted, “I’m glad to see the @WhiteHouse take steps to hold China accountable, but this diplomatic boycott does not go far enough. China has demonstrated again and again that they do not deserve the honor associated with hosting the Olympics.”

The last time the U.S. had a full boycott of the Olympics was 1980—when the Games were hosted by the Soviet Union. Now, those in favor of a China boycott argue that its human rights violations against Uyghur Muslims and other actions make it disqualified to host the Games. —Madeline Fry Schultz

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen celebrate their 20th anniversary

In an age where celebrity divorces are common in headlines, it’s encouraging to see couples who have stood together through time. Actors Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary this week, and their social media posts about it were pretty cute.

Baron Cohen, best known for the Borat films, shared several photos of the couple, including a photo of himself wearing a t-shirt covered with images of his wife’s face. “Happy Anniversary my love,” he wrote, joking, “I’m writing this rather than getting you a card. Our duration is largely due to our location - after all Hollywood is the bastion of lengthy marriages."

Fisher (Wedding Crashers; Definitely, Maybe) shared the same photos and repeated the Winnie the Pooh quote her husband included in his caption: “If there ever comes a day when we can’t be together keep me in your heart. I’ll stay there forever.”

The couple has three children together, and Fisher says she has a piece of advice for long-lasting marriages: “Someone early on told me you have to have a date night every week and that is the best bit of advice I was ever given,” Fisher said. “I think it's really important on that date night to talk about things other than the kids… It's really hard! Honestly, I think communication is everything.” —MFS

Supermodel Tyra Banks accused again of abuse on “America’s Next Top Model”

Yet another former contestant on early 2000s hit America’s Next Top Model has come forth via social media with claims of on-set abuse. Last week, cycle-nine contestant Sarah Hartshorne took to Twitter to confirm rumors that participants were not financially compensated, while also contractually obligated to complete their run on the competitive reality show. In a simple tweet, she summed it up: “$40 a day, no residuals, and we had to pay for food…”

Another former contestant seemingly jumped to Tyra Banks' defense when she commented in response to the hoopla: “It could have been a whole big drama if people were getting paid to be in a contest.”

This latest scandal comes just a little over a year after Season 1 winner Adrienne Curry posted to Instagram in regards to the show: “We were led to believe daily the winner would be instantly rich and a huge Revlon cover girl. This was a lie…I was crushed. I believed what I won with all my heart and thought I’d be able to really help my family.”

Tyra Banks, for her part, has previously spoken up about mistakes made by the show’s production team, telling outlets last year: “We messed up and did a whole bunch of things. We did mess up.” The current host of Dancing with the Stars has yet to speak on these latest allegations, however. —Mariel Lindsay

Josh Duggar convicted of possessing child pornography

Josh Duggar of TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting fame was convicted on Thursday of downloading and possessing child pornography and will be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison. An Arkansas federal jury convicted the former reality TV star and father of seven following a six-day trial led by the Department of Justice’s “Protect Safe Childhood” initiative, which works to combat child sexual exploitation.

Duggar, 33, was arrested in April of this year after undercover detectives at an Arkansas police department found child porn files linked to Duggar’s computer at one of his used car dealerships. What’s more, a family friend testified during the trial that Josh had informed him that he was downloading software to up the privacy on his computer. Indeed, attorneys with the DOJ demonstrated how he installed a password-protected partition of his hard drive that he used to download the content to his desktop work computer.

One DOJ agent working the case alleged that Duggar downloaded a video of a three-month-year-old baby girl being tortured and sexually abused.

In reference to the guilty verdict in this harrowing case, acting U.S. Attorney Clay Fowlkes spoke on the growing epidemic of child pornography and child sex abuse, vowing to “continue to seek out all individuals who seek to abuse children and victimize them through the downloading, possession, and sharing of child pornography.” —ML

Good News of the Week

Researchers discover the science behind your bond with Grandma

Everyone knows the relationship grandmothers have with their grandchildren is unique. Now, new research is shedding light on the biology that underpins that truth.

A team of anthropologists and neuroscientists at Emory University showed a group of 50 grandmothers a series of photos, while simultaneously scanning their brains using MRI technology. Some of the images were of their grandchildren and children, while others were of adults and kids who were strangers.

The results showed that while looking at pictures of their grandchildren, the grandma’s scans lit up in areas of the brain that handle emotional empathy. When they looked at photos of the children’s parents, their brains showed activation in the cognitive empathy region. Emotional empathy implies an ability to enter into the feelings of another person; cognitive empathy means understanding the feelings of others on an intellectual level. That suggests grandmothers use a different mental perspective when it comes to different family members, and explains why the grandma–grandchild relationship is so remarkable.

If you’re lucky enough to spend time with a grandmother this holiday season, know that science says you really are special to her! —Margaret Brady

Watch of the Week

Those ubiquitous MasterClass ads on Facebook now feature a new face — Hillary Clinton, who has signed up to teach a class on resilience, and shares part of the speech she planned to give if she won in 2016. No matter who you voted for, it’s a poignant moment as Clinton breaks down in tears when she reaches lines in the speech about her mom.