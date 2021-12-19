Skip to main content
December 19, 2021
Unique Christmas Celebrations From Around the World
Publish date:

Unique Christmas Celebrations From Around the World

Ways to make new memories and build connections across families and cultures
Author:

Ways to make new memories and build connections across families and cultures

What never ceases to surprise me about the Christmas season are the special, unique traditions that come with it. When it comes to the worldwide celebration of Christmas, there are interesting and unique ways different cultures celebrate and make merry in December.

As you prepare for your own holiday celebrations this year, consider learning about how different countries and cultures celebrate. Not only can you have greater understanding when you meet people from different cultures, you can appreciate seeing your holiday anew. The website Christmas Around the World offers some great ideas and resources for you to consider adding some new perspectives to your traditions.

Austria

Alpine countries like Austria have a legend that a devil-like creature called Krampus joins their St. Nicholas Day festivities on December 6. Children are asked for a list of both their bad and good deeds. Good children are rewarded with sweets, apples, and nuts; meanwhile, bad children worry what Krampus might bring them on Christmas morning!

China

While many countries around the globe celebrate Christmas with sweet treats, in China, the treat of choice is an apple. More specifically “peace apples.” This tradition came about from the similarity of the Chinese word for apple—ping guo—to the word for Christmas Eve—ping’an ye.

As a result, a popular gift to give in this season for the Chinese are apples, sometimes packaged in pretty boxes or decorated with Christmas messages.

Japan

Interestingly enough, Christmas has never been a very big deal in Japan. Aside from gift-giving or light displays, the holiday largely remains a novelty. However, in recent years, a new quirky tradition has arisen—a Christmas Day feast of the Colonel’s very own Kentucky Fried Chicken. The festive menu will be advertised on the KFC Japan website, and even if you don’t speak the language, the pictures will make your mouth water.

Mexico

This special Mexican tradition has found a home in the Christmas celebrations in the United States. The festival of Las Posadas is celebrated between December 16 and 24. Las Posadas remembers the long journey that Joseph and Mary made to Bethlehem. In search of a safe place for Mary to give birth to Jesus, they were continually turned away from full inns; which led them to the humble stable where Jesus is said to be born.

Las Posadas is Spanish for “the inns” or “shelter.” During the celebration, the characters of Mary, Joseph, the innkeeper are all acted out live. A live procession makes stops from house to house, complete with music and singing. On the last evening, children celebrate by breaking open a pinata filled with toys and sweet goodies. The nine days of the Posadas represent the nine months of Mary’s pregnancy with Jesus.

Sweden

The Yule Goat in Sweden has been a Swedish Christmas symbol dating back to ancient pagan festivals. However, since 1966, the tradition came to life in a new way when someone decided to make a giant straw goat, known as the Gavle goat. It stands more than 42 feet high and weighs 3.6 tons. The goat is constructed in the same spot every year.

Do you partake in a little known holiday tradition? We’d love to hear it in the comments. 

121917_These French Christmas Traditions May Change the Way You Celebrate Big Holidays_1200x620_v1
Lifestyle

These French Christmas Traditions May Change the Way You Celebrate Big Holidays

A native of France shares four glorious tips to holiday the French way.

Dec 19, 2017
121417_6 Thoroughly British Christmas Traditions Every Anglophile Needs to Know_1200x620_v1
Culture

6 Thoroughly British Christmas Traditions Every Anglophile Needs to Know

Meghan Markle’s first Christmas in the U.K. is likely to include some of these pastimes.

Dec 14, 2017
122717_5 Stunning Places We Wish We Could Ring in the New Year_1200x620_v1
Lifestyle

5 Stunning Cities Around the World Where We Wish We Could Ring in the New Year

Wanderlust-worthy proof that Americans aren't the only ones who know how to throw a fabulously Instagrammable fête.

Dec 28, 2017
122617_You Probably Didn't Know Today is Boxing Day, But Here Is Why You Should Celebrate It_1200x620_v1
Lifestyle

The History of Boxing Day And How To Celebrate It

Bring back these four old-school ways of keeping the true spirit of Christmas alive.

Dec 26, 2017
christmas-consumerism
Culture

Sick of the Commercialization of Christmas? The Answer May Not Be What You Think

Gift-giving isn't all about materialism.

Dec 16, 2016
cocktail-promo.png
Lifestyle

12 Holiday Cocktails to Celebrate 12 Days of Christmas

Winter has arrived, and the cheery holiday libations are upon us!

Dec 13, 2016
122817_Champagne Sabering and 6 Other Crazy New Year Traditions That Will Look Gorgeous on Your Instagram Feed Come 2018_1200x620_v1
Lifestyle

Champagne Sabering and Other Refreshing Traditions You Should Add to Your New Year's Eve Bucket List While You're Young

Pass on the same old celebrations and put the "new" back in new year.

Dec 29, 2017
111317_These 6 Cheaper (But Nice) Places to Stay Aren't Your Typical Hotel or Airbnb_1200x620_v1
Lifestyle

These 6 Cheaper (But Nice) Places to Stay Aren’t Your Typical Hotel or Airbnb

If there’s no room at the inn, you can book something better.

Nov 13, 2017