From the Editor's Desk: Comfortable in our Skin

This week at Verily, we feature articles exploring the challenge of accepting ourselves as we are, in our bodies as they are. In one article this week, an eating-disorder survivor shares tips on accepting your body as it is—now. In another article this week, we discuss growing more in touch with your feminine health by learning what your menstrual cycle tells you about your hormones.

We hope you enjoy these and our other articles this week. Don't hesitate to let us know what you think at ohhello@verilymag.com.