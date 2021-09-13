September 13, 2021
From the Editor's Desk: Comfortable in our Skin

From the Editor's Desk: Comfortable in our Skin

Embracing our bodies as they are
Author:
Publish date:
Embracing our bodies as they are

This week at Verily, we feature articles exploring the challenge of accepting ourselves as we are, in our bodies as they are. In one article this week, an eating-disorder survivor shares tips on accepting your body as it is—now. In another article this week, we discuss growing more in touch with your feminine health by learning what your menstrual cycle tells you about your hormones. 

We hope you enjoy these and our other articles this week. Don't hesitate to let us know what you think at ohhello@verilymag.com. 

editors 8_17
Blog

From the Editor's Desk: Rediscovering Summer

Jumping into summer in the aftermath of a pandemic

editors note 8_3
Blog

From the Editor’s Desk: Spring Break

Honoring our need for rest

Editor's Note June 8
Blog

From the Editor’s Desk: Summer Breather

A week to catch our breath

pink editors note
Blog

From the Editor's Desk: Embracing our Creative Side

Each of us has unique creative abilities

editors note
Blog

From the Editor's Desk: Beyond Either/Or

Discerning the right path, which may be a novel one

editors 8_17
Blog

From the Editor’s Desk: One for the Books

The pleasure and power of stories

editors 8_17
Blog

From the Editor’s Desk: Social Media and Our Sense of Self

Balancing our influences for a clearer mental space

editor's note 7_20
Blog

From the Editor's Desk: Being Open to Change

Granting ourselves the time and permission to reflect and pivot