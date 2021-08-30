From the Editor's Desk: What We Wear and Who We Are

What makes me special as a woman? And what makes my style uniquely me? This week at Verily, we explore questions on the quest for personal style and identity.

Blanca Morales discusses Worthy of Wearing, a recent book by former Verily beauty editor and writer Nicole Caruso. In it, Caruso invites readers on a journey toward curating a style that speaks to your story, telling people about you through what you wear.

Also this week, Madeline Fry Schultz shares her thoughts on how feminine identity runs deeper than external style choices or attributes. And author C.K. Dawson explores the enduring appeal of old-fashioned decor in what's been called Grandmillenial style.

We hope you enjoy the articles this week navigating the intersection where style meets meaning in our lives. Speaking of, we are always looking for high-quality style content at Verily. If you are a style writer who thinks you'd be a good fit for contributing to Verily, shoot us an email at submissions@verilymag.com. We'd love to hear from you!