From the Editor's Desk: On the Frogs We Don't Want to Eat

“Eat a live frog first thing in the morning and nothing worse will happen to you the rest of the day.” Mark Twain's oft-cited words, encouraging us to take on the hardest things we don't want to face, can be hard ones to chew.

For modern twenty- and thirty-something women, some of those seemingly overwhelming tasks can be as simple as making friends in a new city—or as technical as learning more about your health by charting your menstrual cycle. Neither of these are easy, but many of us wish we could just do it and have the hard part over with already. We cover both of these topics in-depth this week in articles by writers Hannah Graham and Grace Stark, respectively.

For every other possible task that overwhelms, we have an article by psychotherapist Kelsey Chun that suggests wise tips on how to chip away at that problem you want addressed—but that you wished you didn't have to. Here, you can insert-your-own-challenge and before you know it, you can be taking small steps of headway this week.

