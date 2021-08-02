From the Editor's Desk: Embracing our Creative Side

There are a lot of things that can stifle a modern woman's creativity. The hustle and bustle of daily life, intense time commitments for a job, pressures for us to meet some unattainable ideal—all of these can inhibit us from seeing what we bring to existence that is unique to us. As human beings, we'll fall short of living up to our potential at times, but we can always get back up and try to tap into our personal spark, gifts, and inspirations.

We contemplate this theme this week at Verily. Therapist Carly Graham, LCP, explores how black-and-white thinking can inhibit us from seeing areas in the middle where dynamic change can take place in our lives and how we see the world. Lindsey Weishar interviews singer-songwriter Lizzy Shell who shares her creative process and how she thinks even non-professional-creatives can tap into their personal wellspring of inspiration. Mariel Lindsay surveys the research on whether our society's ease of ending pregnancy helps or hurts women in the gender-equality department. And Beth Watson identifies what it is about former stay-at-home moms that makes them great employees despite "resume gaps."

There are many avenues for women to lean into their creative side, and our hope is to further break down whatever might limit today's modern woman from tapping into hers.

Are you feeling overwhelmed by the everyday and less able to tap into your creative side? (Or do you just want to financially support our work? 😃) Consider subscribing to Verily Yours to access a treasure trove of exclusive content that helps simplify the everyday. Packaged in bite-sized digests of Verily Cents, Verily Work, Verily Table, and Verily Home, Verily Yours content offers tips to assist you in reaching your financial goals, professional development, meal-planning success, and a peaceful home environment, so you can spend more of your free time pursuing your personal inspirations. Wherever you are on your journey, you got this!