Making Time for Some Sun

No matter one's work schedule, we can all make some time for leisure.
Author:
Publish date:
As we come off the Fourth of July holiday, many are using this time as an occasion to take a summer breather. Others are working throughout but still have the muscle memory of the days when summer meant less school and work. 

The good news is, there are ways to add leisure to your day, whether you have a booked work schedule or not. This week, while we take a brief summer break, we are sharing articles from our archives on how to fit leisure into your day or evening.

We’ll return with new articles on Monday, July 12. Will you join us for a week seeking leisure in the day-to-day? Sign up for our weekly email here.

