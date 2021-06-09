Nightbirde Stuns 'America's Got Talent' with Humble Anthem 'It's Okay'

Not even cancer can dim the 30-year-old's hope from shining through.
Author:
Publish date:
Moments when humility and hope are on center stage may be rare, but that’s just what happened this week when Jane Marczewski received the honors of the Golden Buzzer from judge Simon Cowell on America’s Got Talent.

Marczewski, who goes by Nightbirde when performing, sang an original song called “It’s Okay” for the four judges. After introducing herself, Marczewski, age 30, reveals that the song touches on some of the challenges she’s had the past year—and a renewed positive attitude—in spite of her ongoing struggles with cancer. What followed was a voice somewhere between Halsey and Lorde, and an imitable spirit.

“It’s important that everyone know that I’m so much more than the bad things that happen to me,” she shared with the judges.

After performing her song, Howie Mandell exclaims, “That felt like the most authentic thing I have heard this season.” The other judges offer words of praise, before Cowell surprises the singer with the Golden Buzzer, an indication that Marczewski will be advanced to the next round of the America’s Got Talent competition.

“You can’t wait until life isn’t hard anymore before you decide to be happy,” Marczewski told viewers. “I have a two percent chance of survival, but two percent is not zero percent. Two percent is something. And I wish people knew how amazing it is.” Talk about a hopeful outlook we can all learn from.

“You blew us all away,” Terry Crews shared with the singer backstage. “You are the voice we all need to hear this year.”

Watch Nightbirde’s performance of “It’s Okay” on America’s Got Talent below.

