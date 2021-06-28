From the Editor's Desk: Where Pushing Yourself Meets Surrender

This week we are focusing on the areas where we may feel called to push ourselves further. As always at Verily, we start with the mindset that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to what each woman is called toward, and most broad-stroke prescriptions miss the unique and inspired aspects of individual women's journey. But we can offer some ideas as food for thought, knowing that some may gain traction, and others may at least spark thoughts of alternatives that are more applicable to you.

Do you hope to learn another language? Enjoy our article this week steeped in Pulitzer-Prize-winning author Jhumpa Lahiri’s In Other Words, on how taking on a new language requires a radical embrace of imperfection. Wondering how much time to devote to outside-of-work pastimes? Read our piece this week on how investing in your personal life will fend off burnout at work and increase your sense of groundedness and fulfillment while contributing to your overall health. Wondering when and if you can afford a break? Consider our pitch for a "rejuvenation weekend."

There are also changes we can make in our online communication habits and personal health goals to push ourselves gently but surely in a forward direction. All it takes is some space to think, and a dedication to approach our time with greater intention.

What's moving you forward these days? Send us your article ideas at submissions@verilymag.com. We love to hear from you.