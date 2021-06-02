At Home With Her: A Bedroom With A View

Name: Sherry Kaz

City: Vancouver, Canada

Tell us about your favorite spot in your home. Why is it your favorite spot?

When everything is running through my mind I need a place to detach myself from the uncertain world. This view cuts me off from the never-ending stream of thoughts. I can sip my coffee and watch people passing by without knowing their stories. They might be happy, frustrated, newly employed or fired but I don’t need to contemplate that. It’s just a sight to behold. The magic of this view is that it functions like a freeze button on a video editing app, where you are being frozen out of your thoughts and others are living their lives.

Is there a particular story about how this spot came to be arranged/decorated the way it is?

I set the bed adjacent to the window where I can perch behind my window on the eighteenth floor, looking out into the streets. I can see from this window that some people are soaking in sweat from running near the beach to stay in shape. But, some people try to press the pause button on their life by drinking a beer in a bar around the corner. Some people are walking aimlessly in the rain as if they are drawn into their dreams. As if they need to wash something off from their own existence.

Have there been particularly inspiring or moving moments in this corner of your home? Or, is there a particular feeling you get when you are in this space in your house?

As a teenager, I used to have a haven of peace to be hidden from the anxiety of adulthood pushing me to be an achiever and never a quitter. But now I know that many adults fail, give up and quit. Not because they are weak but because they find another way to achieve. From above I see many roads lead to the seaside and if we took a wrong turn we could always take another one and enjoy the route on our way to the beach. Sometimes dreams never come true but still, we need a cozy corner to chill, to ponder, to pull ourselves together. For me, this bedroom nook is everything. I can see how the sea hugs the shore and how volatile the sky is. From my window, I can see how the joyous sun bids farewell in solace and solitude at the sunset. This reminds me that nothing is eternal and forever but tomorrow is always another day that I anticipate for.