Mango Scallops for a Summer Dinner Party

Spicy Mango Scallops

Source: Taste of Home | Total Time: 30 minutes | Serves: 4

Notes: Everything about this recipe is delicious—and fast. Scallops cook very quickly (be careful not to overcook them), and with Trader Joe's 10-minute basmati rice or pre-cooked rice, this recipe is finished in about half an hour. The red pepper flakes do make this dish pretty spicy, so you may want to add only a pinch or let those you're serving sprinkle them on their individual portions.
– Laura Loker

Get the recipe >>

