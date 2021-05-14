Greek Pasta that Feeds a Group
Pastitsio
Source: Lemon and Olives | Total Time: 1 hour 5 minutes | Serves: 10
Notes: Think of pastitsio as the Greek version of baked ziti, topped with a layer of béchamel sauce (which sounds more complicated than it actually is to make). This recipe does take a bit of time, but it's well worth it, both in flavor and in leftovers.
– Laura Loker
