Greek Pasta that Feeds a Group

Verily Table: Here for you in the dinner hour

Pastitsio

Source: Lemon and Olives | Total Time: 1 hour 5 minutes | Serves: 10



Notes: Think of pastitsio as the Greek version of baked ziti, topped with a layer of béchamel sauce (which sounds more complicated than it actually is to make). This recipe does take a bit of time, but it's well worth it, both in flavor and in leftovers.

– Laura Loker



