From the Editor's Desk: Leaning Into Summer

Making the most of those long, sunny days
Author:
Publish date:
Summer is around the corner and we can't be the only ones already leaning in. The long, sunny days are bound to be even more enjoyable this year as the world continues to open up. Trips to the beach, enjoying meals and drinks on patios, and dressing up are high on our list of things we can't wait to embrace.

That's why this week at Verily, we're dipping our toes into summer content. We have a piece that gives tips for style at the beach and another piece that rounds up the best dress shops online and offline. We also have a creative piece that pairs summer drinks with pieces of art you can study while you unwind at the end of the workday. 

We'd love to hear from you, too. What are you looking forward to this summer? Let us know here.

