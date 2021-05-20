Clever Gifts for Father's Day

My dad rarely waits around for a holiday to get something he wants or needs--which makes him incredibly hard to shop for when Father’s Day comes around. It can be hard to find inspiration when most gift guides are built around golf and whiskey lovers. If you are looking for some more variety, our suggestions will give you a fresh place to start!

For the coffee drinker

Yeti travel mug

In a stroke of irony, this is actually a gift my father gave to me, and I love it. It keeps your morning coffee hot for hours! This 20oz mug is vacuum insulated, comes in a wide range of colors, and the magnetic closure at the top makes this travel mug easy to open and close with one hand, even while you’re driving on the road or working at your desk. And if you order direct from the retailer, you can customize your dad’s mug with his initials or a design. Does your dad already have a travel mug? Consider getting him an electronic Ember mug, which will keep his cup of coffee hot and ready-to-drink all morning long.

For a sweet tooth

Milk Bar cookie gift delivery

My old office once received this as a “thank you” gift and I had to keep from devouring the entire box. This bakery-turned-nationwide-chain makes some of the best baked goods around, and they ship just about anywhere in the states. Order a tin of their famous cookies and schedule your delivery day up to 30 days in advance. You can order a half dozen or a full dozen if your dad is willing to share! Check out all of their gift delivery options if cookies are not Dad’s thing.

For the bookworm

A gift card to the local bookstore

The go-to gift for my fiancè and his dad? Powell’s Books. If your dad likes to read, use this as an opportunity to shop local. A gift card to your local brick and mortar will be well-appreciated, both by your dad and the business. If you don’t have a bookstore nearby, buy a gift card to an independent place that ships nationally, such as Powell’s, Thriftboooks, IndieBound, or Bookshop.org. And if you have a creative streak, consider making a bookmark instead of a card to go with it!

For the music enthusiast

Spotify Premium

To say that my dad loves music feels like an understatement. His CD collection is out of control, so in order to save space in the house--and my dad’s car--my sisters and I all chipped in on a Spotify subscription for him. Part of the gift included teaching him how to navigate the app, as well as sharing some playlists we had made with him in mind (starting with this sweet song). If your dad is already a subscriber, consider going in a group gift with siblings to invest in a pair of noise-cancelling headphones or a turntable that doubles as a speaker, or check out these fun upcycled record coasters.

For the sports fan

Game Pass

If your dad has a favorite sport, consider getting him a streaming subscription. Depending on your local cable package, your dad may or may not be able to catch every single game for his favorite team. Organizations like the MLB, the NFL, the NHL, and the NBL will let you subscribe online and access all those games in one place. (This is a good option too if your dad doesn’t have cable or if he travels a lot.) The all-access pass is especially valuable at a time when most of us cannot attend sports games in person!

For just about anyone

Wool socks

Whether your dad wants to stay warm while working from home, hitting the slopes, or hiking the trail, wool socks are a practical gift that are always welcome. Outdoors and work brands like L.L. Bean and Carhartt offer solid options, and there are plenty of offerings at your local big box store too. Other necessities that are always welcome: a portable phone charger, travel-sized toiletries, earbuds, desk supplies, or a gift card for the local car wash.