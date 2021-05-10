Broadening Our Horizons with a Growth Mindset

Broadening Our Horizons with a Growth Mindset

By confronting our limiting beliefs, we can tap into our potential
Author:
Publish date:
By confronting our limiting beliefs, we can tap into our potential

“I’m not a math person.”

“I can’t draw.”

“I’m just not the organized type.”

Statements like these might sound familiar—you can probably call to mind a few of your own. Though these thoughts can certainly fall into the realm of negative self-talk, they’re not always negative. Sometimes, in fact, we consider them a form of self-knowledge, as a recognition of our boundaries. I’m good at this, but not that.

There’s nothing wrong with recognizing our limitations. In a professional setting, doing so can help us delegate more effectively or land us in a job best suited to our skills and interests. However, sometimes these beliefs—let’s call them “limiting beliefs”—hold us back from potential areas of growth. Sometimes, they even keep us from pursuing what we truly want in our careers.

Fighting the fixed mindset

keepreading

Join the Verily Yours membership for $7.99/mo or $60/year to read this article and more editions from Verily Work. All memberships start with a FREE 30-day trial.

Already a member? Access this edition here.

woman-in-front-of-her-computer-3059745-scaled
Lifestyle

Tapping Into an Entrepreneurial Mindset

Skills that can help us grow at work, no matter our field

joanna-kosinska-m7H-9fTOBCg-unsplash
Productivity

Confronting Perfectionism with Our Own Gold Standard

The push to "go for the gold" can rob us of our peace, but perspective can keep us grounded

bookblock-11-15cYOiQc-unsplash-scaled-e1598725697927
Lifestyle

Using Labor Day to Reflect on Our Work Goals

Making the most of the rest of this year

jess-bailey-thbRJLXGGzk-unsplash
Productivity

Managing Your Time Strategically

Tips you can tailor to your work situation and life

chang-min-caLZjNiAHrU-unsplash (1) (1)
Lifestyle

Seeing the Kindness in Expressing Our Needs

Asking for help can benefit our relationships at home and at work

siebe-warmoeskerken-R3iAcQxylmE-unsplash
Lifestyle

Developing a Customer Service Mindset—No Matter What Your Job Is

Serving others, improving your work, and finding new meaning in your job

ryan-graybill-2GQ3j5qzcUY-unsplash-scaled-e1592421733978
Lifestyle

A Summer Reading List for Growth at Work

Add a few career-themed books to your summer reading lineup

joyful-XfOAfV8vl8I-unsplash
Productivity

Designing a Sunday Night Ritual

Simple ideas for countering pre-work stress and preparing for the week ahead