An Adaptable Approach to Pantry Organization

An Adaptable Approach to Pantry Organization

A step-by-step guide to finding a functional system that works for you
Author:
Publish date:
A step-by-step guide to finding a functional system that works for you

A well-organized pantry is about far more than just aesthetics: it can actually change our home management tasks by keeping us organized, on-budget, and efficient in our approach to meal planning and preparation.

For the past year, I didn’t realize just how much digging through half-opened bags of chips and stale animal crackers stressed me out on a daily basis. I dropped about 57 items a day, which annoyed me, and because our products were so disorganized and thrown pell-mell into various baskets, we never knew what we had and what we lacked. As a result, we would inevitably end up with 15 different jars of marinara, yet would forget to pick up the black beans we actually needed for that night’s dinner.

Recently, I resolved to take on my pantry once and for all. Admittedly, though, I was unwilling to invest the time and money into an Instagram-worthy edit. Not to mention, so many of the home organization blogs I follow simply do things differently than we do. We don’t keep produce in our pantry, for instance, while some of the people I follow opt to keep apples, bananas, bell peppers, tomatoes, sweet potatoes, and other shelf-stable items in clear containers within easy reach. So following an organization blogger’s step-by-step guide wasn’t going to work for us. I needed to figure out a system that worked for our daily patterns, our dietary needs, and our frequently-used items.

Once we figured out what type of organizational scheme we needed based on the items we regularly have and keep, we planned our organization around that scheme. Here are the steps we used to organize our pantry, which you can adapt to suit your needs as you approach your own organization adventure, whether you have a walk-in pantry, a closet, or a couple of food cupboards.

keepreading

Join the Verily Yours membership for $7.99/mo or $60/year to read this article and more editions from Verily Home. All memberships start with a FREE 30-day trial.

Already a member? Access this edition here.

Tags
terms:
Verily YoursVerily Home
cristofer-jeschke-AqLIkOzWDAk-unsplash
Beauty

Bringing Order to a Chaotic Closet

Tips for organizing that oft-neglected space—and keeping it clean

image0
Lifestyle

Organizing Spices for Simplified Cooking

Whether on display or tucked away, a little spice rack inspiration can perk up your kitchen

vh-dining
Lifestyle

Style and Organization for a High-Traffic Dining Room

A Verily Home designer takes on a reader’s space

di_an_h-g_8MrEZAvyE-unsplash (1)
Beauty

Embracing a Spirit of Reverence in Home Design

Using furniture to guide design, function, and feeling in a room

pexels-Ð°Ð½Ð½Ð°-Ð¾ÑÐ»Ð¾Ð²Ð°-4515450
Beauty

Displaying Keepsakes in Shadow Boxes

A special spot for sentimental items

tetiana-shyshkina-GjpxfnMOPcA-unsplash
Lifestyle

Cultivating Contentment in an Imperfect Home

Practical tips for viewing your home with a new perspective

content-pixie-l6I8jpzKJQU-unsplash
Productivity

Work at Your Highest Level by Taking a Daily “Golden Hour”

Improve focus, increase productivity, and learn to work in accord with your highest ideals

freestocks--Qf9JKLysUg-unsplash
Lifestyle

Finding Your Own Approach to Decorating the Christmas Tree

Verily Home designers share their tree decorating tips—and tree alternatives