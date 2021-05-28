A Delightful Pasta-and-Salad Combo

Tortellini Caesar Salad

Source: Verily | Total Time: 30 minutes | Serves: 6



Notes: I love tortellini (all pasta, really), but I don't often make it because it's so heavy. That's why I love this recipe so much: it's a classic Caesar salad with tortellini mixed in, so I get to eat one of my favorite foods without feeling like I need to lie on the couch for an hour after. Bonus: it's quick.

– Laura Loker



Get the recipe >>

To learn more about Verily Table or to start your free trial, click here. To read more about Verily Yours or to start your free trial, click here.

Already a member? Check your email for this week's Verily Table edition, or browse all recipes here.