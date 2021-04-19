Work at Your Highest Level by Taking a Daily “Golden Hour”

We complete so many tasks in our work without even thinking about what we are doing or planning, in advance, how we want to approach those tasks. This can result in our workdays feeling haphazard, unintentional, and distracted. The antidote to this scattered feeling at work is a tool called the “Golden Hour,” a method of practicing how we approach our work.

Although the practice of learning to work with focus and intention has existed for centuries, the Golden Hour concept was officially coined by Dr. Kevin Majeres, a cognitive-behavioral psychiatrist and the founder of Optimal Work, an organization that teaches professionals the psychology of effective work. The Golden Hour is a set time—which can be as short as fifteen minutes or as long as ninety (it need not be an actual hour)—where we focus not on just “getting things done” but rather, how we are going about our work tasks.

