Our Go-To Recipe for Fried Rice

Easy Vegetable Fried Rice

Source: Pillsbury | Total Time: 20 minutes | Serves: 6

Notes: This meal is quickest if you already have some cooked rice on hand, but even if you don't, it doesn't take very long (not to mention that it's a good way to clear your freezer of those stir-fry veggies that have been sitting in there for months).
– Laura Loker

Get the recipe >>

