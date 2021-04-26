Playlist: Songs for Peace

Songs can be a refuge. When so much of life lingers outside control, whether that’s a stressful work day or a disagreement with a loved one, music helps me to take a moment, to re-center, and to find peace. Though many of these songs lean to the quieter side, it’s not just about tranquility—they speak to finding solace after enduring pain, quiet after a storm. Here are some songs to which I keep returning in moments calling for a steady source of comfort.