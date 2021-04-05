Let Morning Pages Supercharge Your Daily Routine

Let Morning Pages Supercharge Your Daily Routine

Harnessing your creativity through writing
Author:
Publish date:
Harnessing your creativity through writing

Morning routines fascinate me. The way that some use them, as sculptors or artists might, to inject color and calm throughout their entire day; the way that some people, who seem to have their lives together, know themselves well enough to take full advantage of those quiet morning hours—I’m intrigued, and, boy, do I want in.

One key ingredient that I’ve been seeing recently as I scroll through featured morning routines are those confusing words: morning pages.

They (apparently) set the tone for the day. They (apparently) serve as a source for almost magical levels of creativity. Professional writers swear by them. Innovators chuckle in interviews, saying that the initial seed for their latest creation was written down in one, likely plucked from a dream. Even regular people speak of morning pages as a way to empty the brain, to see what’s inside, and to get to know themselves a little better.

Interview after interview, feature after feature, and I gleaned one thing: Blearily-scribbled morning pages can (apparently) change the way you view your life.

I got very curious, very fast. What are morning pages? Can the benefits be obtained by non-writers? How, precisely, does one get started—and when do we start seeing those benefits?

Here’s what you need to know.

keepreading

Join the Verily Yours membership for $7.99/mo or $60/year to read this article and more editions from Verily Work. All memberships start with a FREE 30-day trial.

Already a member? Access this edition here.

Tags
terms:
Verily YoursVerily Work
jess-bailey-thbRJLXGGzk-unsplash
Productivity

Managing Your Time Strategically

Tips you can tailor to your work situation and life

alex-ghizila-UD_j10SKj5g-unsplash
Lifestyle

Measuring Your Tasks in Pomodoros

A time-tracking method to aid your productivity

aidana-khabdesh-keljk96DidM-unsplash
Productivity

Planning Your Weekend with Energy Zappers and Boosters in Mind

Map out your weekend for maximum rest and productivity

wendy-rueter-MN0Ja79Wav0-unsplash-scaled
Lifestyle

Finding Your “Sweet Spot” in Your Career

Making the most of our natural talents, skills, and interests can guide us toward meaningful work

joanna-kosinska-m7H-9fTOBCg-unsplash
Productivity

Confronting Perfectionism with Our Own Gold Standard

The push to "go for the gold" can rob us of our peace, but perspective can keep us grounded

linkedin-sales-navigator-0QvTyp0gH3A-unsplash (1)
Lifestyle

Asking for Work References with Confidence

A few tips to ease a potentially tricky part of the job hunt

dfbrrphtly0-jennifer-pallian
Lifestyle

5 Realistic Goals to Simplify Your Morning Routine

If you feel burned out before you even begin the day, you need to simplify your morning routine.

volha-flaxeco-BCNjBsK37XA-unsplash
Productivity

Making Your Clothing Last through the Wear and Tear

Even when stains, lost buttons, or other catastrophes come your way