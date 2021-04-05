Let Morning Pages Supercharge Your Daily Routine

Morning routines fascinate me. The way that some use them, as sculptors or artists might, to inject color and calm throughout their entire day; the way that some people, who seem to have their lives together, know themselves well enough to take full advantage of those quiet morning hours—I’m intrigued, and, boy, do I want in.

One key ingredient that I’ve been seeing recently as I scroll through featured morning routines are those confusing words: morning pages.

They (apparently) set the tone for the day. They (apparently) serve as a source for almost magical levels of creativity. Professional writers swear by them. Innovators chuckle in interviews, saying that the initial seed for their latest creation was written down in one, likely plucked from a dream. Even regular people speak of morning pages as a way to empty the brain, to see what’s inside, and to get to know themselves a little better.

Interview after interview, feature after feature, and I gleaned one thing: Blearily-scribbled morning pages can (apparently) change the way you view your life.

I got very curious, very fast. What are morning pages? Can the benefits be obtained by non-writers? How, precisely, does one get started—and when do we start seeing those benefits?

Here’s what you need to know.

