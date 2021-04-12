From the Editor’s Desk: There’s No Place Like Home

Reflecting on what makes our spaces special
“Home” is more than a place; it’s a feeling. It’s the sense of relief when you walk through your front door, the smell of the blanket you keep on your couch, that squeak your bedroom door makes when you open it. It’s familiarity, security. And whether you’re leasing month-to-month or you’re a homeowner with no plans to move, we all want to feel at home in the place we live.

This week at Verily, we’re reflecting on the meaning of home. In our Consider This column, married and single writers share their experiences of homeownership (and the twists and turns along the way). One article offers ways to plan restful, stimulating leisure, whether on vacation or on an ordinary weekend. A mother offers accessible ways to introduce your children to fine arts (most of which you can do without leaving the house). And if, over a year into the pandemic, you’re feeling a little stir-crazy, look out for a piece about anticipating and readjusting to a post-Covid world.

We’d love to hear from you and what you love most about your home. What makes the space you’re living in feel like home? Tell us here

