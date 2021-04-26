From the Editor’s Desk: Therapy As Ordinary Health Care

From the Editor’s Desk: Therapy As Ordinary Health Care

Exploring the various ways therapy improves our understanding of our minds, our relationships, and our lives
Author:
Publish date:
Exploring the various ways therapy improves our understanding of our minds, our relationships, and our lives

In recent years, conversations about mental health have become more ordinary. Popular culture, research, and personal experiences have helped us all to see the value and benefits of therapy. As it turns out, understanding how our mind works and what that means for our moods, relationships, and personal success in life is complex. 

Friends, family, and self-care practices like journaling, prayer, and reading can help us in our endeavor for good mental health. But many of us at some point in our lives will experience a struggle or a moment in time when we’re in need of professional support to understand, heal, and be transformed for good from our hardship. Many of us might also seek therapy as a preventative measure of sorts—to give us tips for a transition, support through a loss, or wisdom for flourishing in everyday life. We wouldn’t be surprised if there will be a day not too long from now when going to therapy from time to time will be just as ordinary as going to a doctor or dentist. 

This week at Verily we’re exploring the various ways therapy can help us to understand ourselves. One woman shares how EMDR has helped her process trauma and treat her relational OCD. Another woman shares in an essay how long-term therapy has helped her heal, transform, and love others more deeply. An essay from a therapist shares how a common technique in therapy can help us in everyday life. 

We’d love to hear from you, too. Have you had any experience with therapy that made a positive difference in your life? Let us know here. 

editor's note 9_7
Blog

From the Editor’s Desk: Understanding Our Health, Understanding Ourselves

How being intentional with our health helps us to be intentional with our lives

editors note 8_3
Blog

From the Editor’s Desk: Drawing Close to One Another

Reflections on intimacy and the ways we display our affection toward loved ones

lftemay4
Blog

From the Editor's Desk: Liveable Health Advice

Finding wellness in body, mind, and relationships

editors note 8_3
Blog

From the Editor’s Desk: Spring Break

Honoring our need for rest

Editor's Note June 8
Blog

From the Editor’s Desk: Paying Attention to What Is and Isn’t Working

Making small (or big) changes to our lives so we can flourish

Editor's Note yellow
Blog

From the Editor’s Desk: Nutrition As Self-Care

Nurturing and nourishing ourselves, every day

Editor's Note august 24
Blog

From the Editor’s Desk: This Too Shall Pass

Reflecting on the meaning of things that are temporary in our lives

editors-note-august-24
Blog

From the Editor’s Desk: October Breather

Preparing to be still