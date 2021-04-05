From the Editor’s Desk: One for the Books

The pleasure and power of stories
There’s something powerful about a really excellent book. It draws you into a different world—a fantastical land, a future dystopia, a historical era, an alternate present. It offers you new friends (and enemies). Most impressive of all, it pulls you right out of your own life for a little while. We all need that sometimes, especially when reality feels like a difficult place to be.

This week at Verily, we’re talking about stories. One article will suggest practical ways to fit more books into your life. Another piece pulls style inspiration from iconic book and movie characters. Look out for some spring reading recommendations—with drinks to match. And today, one author offers a reading guide for the classic (and lengthy) Kristin Lavransdatter trilogy. 

We’d love to know: what is your favorite book, and what (or whom) do you like about it? Tell us here

