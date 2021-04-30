Easy Wraps for a Springtime Supper

Ham, Swiss, and Apple Wraps

Source: Food Network | Total Time: 20 minutes | Serves: 4

Notes: These easy-to-make wraps remind me of something I'd eat in a restaurant. All of the ingredients are simple—ham, swiss cheese, apples, honey mustard, and yogurt—yet they come together in a delightful way. I used 1 tbsp dried parsley instead of 2 tbsp fresh, and I used 1/4 of an onion instead of 1/2, so it wouldn't be quite so onion-y. (Soaking the onion in water, as directed in step 1, also helps mellow it out a little.)
– Kellie Moore

Get the recipe >>

