A Simple Curry Recipe with Pantry-Friendly Ingredients

Verily Table: Here for you in the dinner hour
Chickpea Curry

Source: The Pioneer Woman | Total Time: 25 minutes | Serves: 6

Notes: There is so much to love about this recipe! It’s quick, easy, and budget-friendly, and it will make your kitchen smell amazing. This is also one of those dinners where the leftovers are just as delicious as the freshly prepared meal. When I make it, I like to use exactly 1 Tbsp each of honey and Sriracha, as I find keeping those ingredients equal provides a pleasant balance of flavor.
– Kellie Moore

