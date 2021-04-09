A Simple Curry Recipe with Pantry-Friendly Ingredients

Chickpea Curry

Source: The Pioneer Woman | Total Time: 25 minutes | Serves: 6



Notes: There is so much to love about this recipe! It’s quick, easy, and budget-friendly, and it will make your kitchen smell amazing. This is also one of those dinners where the leftovers are just as delicious as the freshly prepared meal. When I make it, I like to use exactly 1 Tbsp each of honey and Sriracha, as I find keeping those ingredients equal provides a pleasant balance of flavor.

– Kellie Moore



Get the recipe >>

To learn more about Verily Table or to start your free trial, click here. To read more about Verily Yours or to start your free trial, click here.

Already a member? Check your email for this week's Verily Table edition, or browse all recipes here.