A Light Lentil Salad that's Perfect for Spring

Marinated Lentil Salad

Source: Budget Bytes | Total Time: 25 minutes | Serves: 2



Notes: Usually I group lentils in with other comfort foods, essential as they are to so many soups, curries, and other warm dishes. This salad, however, is the opposite—with grape tomatoes, parsley, and lemon zest (don’t skip the lemon zest!), it’s fresh and light. Sometimes I buy pre-steamed lentils at Trader Joe’s to cut down on dishes and prep time. Also, I like adding chickpeas for extra protein and bulk.

– Laura Loker



Get the recipe >>

To learn more about Verily Table or to start your free trial, click here. To read more about Verily Yours or to start your free trial, click here.

Already a member? Check your email for this week's Verily Table edition, or browse all recipes here.