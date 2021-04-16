A Light Lentil Salad that's Perfect for Spring

A Light Lentil Salad that's Perfect for Spring

Verily Table: Here for you in the dinner hour
Author:
Publish date:
Verily Table: Here for you in the dinner hour
oneortwo

Marinated Lentil Salad

Source: Budget Bytes | Total Time: 25 minutes | Serves: 2

Notes: Usually I group lentils in with other comfort foods, essential as they are to so many soups, curries, and other warm dishes. This salad, however, is the opposite—with grape tomatoes, parsley, and lemon zest (don’t skip the lemon zest!), it’s fresh and light. Sometimes I buy pre-steamed lentils at Trader Joe’s to cut down on dishes and prep time. Also, I like adding chickpeas for extra protein and bulk.
– Laura Loker

Get the recipe >>

lookingformore2

To learn more about Verily Table or to start your free trial, click here. To read more about Verily Yours or to start your free trial, click here.

Already a member? Check your email for this week's Verily Table edition, or browse all recipes here.

tomasz-olszewski-9rt6gV_IjhA-unsplash
Lifestyle

A Salad Recipe That's Worth the Effort

Verily Table: Here for you in the dinner hour

carlos-zinato-zJX_NQlbLh8-unsplash
Productivity

A Fresh Take on Tuna—Without Mayo

Verily Table: Here for you in the dinner hour

ryan-christodoulou-68CDDj03rks-unsplash
Productivity

A Simple Curry Recipe with Pantry-Friendly Ingredients

Verily Table: Here for you in the dinner hour

jonathan-borba-Pt08zXl6gWI-unsplash
Productivity

A Lasagna Recipe That Makes Just Enough for One or Two

Verily Table: Here for you in the dinner hour

sabri-tuzcu-GVw3eK5tu9Y-unsplash
Productivity

An Easy, Hearty Dinner Starring the Humble Potato

Verily Table: Here for you in the dinner hour

markus-winkler-L8GbxVUQ-f0-unsplash
Lifestyle

A Refreshing Dinner: Greek Chicken Pitas with Homemade Tzatziki Sauce

Verily Table: Here for you in the dinner hour

pexels-dmitry-zvolskiy-2062426
Lifestyle

A Soup Recipe That's So, So Satisfying

Verily Table: Here for you in the dinner hour

diane-alkier-jkwVtDDN-gA-unsplash
Lifestyle

A Recipe for That Bagel Seasoning We Know and Love

Verily Table: Here for you in the dinner hour