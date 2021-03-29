Playlist: Simply Cello

Sweet, solo strings to elevate your day
Is there any match for the beauty of the cello?

Not in the strings family, as far as I’m concerned. With a register falling in between the bass’s rich low notes and the violin’s soaring treble, it brings a warm sweetness all its own—a beautiful complement to other instruments in ensembles and orchestras, of course, but well worth listening to unaccompanied.

This playlist features cello solos played by virtuosos like Yo-Yo Ma and János Starker. Turn it on during your workday, while you’re relaxing in the evening, or when you simply need a little beauty to uplift your spirits.

