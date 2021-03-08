A Playlist for a Bad Day

As I write this, it is the one-year anniversary of a state of emergency being declared in my state because of the COVID-19 virus—a bad day if there ever was one. And little did I know how many more bad days would follow: the struggle of keeping up morale over days and weeks and months of challenges and heartbreak.

It’s safe to say that we’ve all had a few bad days over the last year. Here’s the playlist I put on when I want to remind myself that “someday things will get brighter”—and that all of us are strong enough for the challenges still ahead.

