Pants for Easter: An Easy, Breezy Choice

We usually think of wearing a fresh frock for Easter, but you can also look feminine and formal in nice trousers and suits. The keys to creating an elevated Easter are fabric, fit, and color. Cotton, wool, lace, and polyester will all look more formal than denim. You can create an elevated outfit with wide-leg pants, paper-bag pants, or cigarette pants, as long as they fit you well. (And of course, for Easter, whites and pastels will look most appropriate for springtime.) Finally, choose some nice accessories to keep the look elevated.

White pants

Look for crisp white pants into which you can tuck a blouse. (Ironing also helps white pants look even more elegant.) Then add nice shoes of some kind—heels, flats, or loafers are all good options. If you’re wearing cropped pants, then heels, even low ones, will elongate your legs and work better with that style. However, full-length pants look fantastic with a flat shoe or a heel.

(Wide-leg trousers, sharply creased, with heels and dark silk button-up. Choose a lighter color blouse for a stronger springtime vibe.)

(Folake Kuye Huntoon wears wide, high-waisted trousers with a sash and a long-sleeved V-neck.)

Pair wide-leg pants with an elevated top, such as a blousy, silk button-up or fitted blouse. If you have a chiffon or other sheer blouse (like those popular in the last couple of years), this can look very formal. Any kind of blouse with a scoop, sweetheart, Queen Anne or V neckline will also look fantastic with wide-leg pants.

Try pairing white trousers with a long, belted blazer. For this look, choose something that has a less dramatic leg, because you will be adding more volume on top with the length of the blazer and the width of the shoulders.

(White trousers with heels and a long blazer, belted.)

If you have slimmer pants, go monochromatic with a relaxed sweater in a cream or white. This looks very light and springy, but it will keep you warm, too, if you’re in a climate that’s still chilly in April.

(Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wears fitted, tapered trousers with a cream sweater and a small clutch.)

Textures and patterns

Reverse the lace-top-with-pencil-skirt look: instead, try lace pants with a cotton blouse! This adds a bit of a twist to a traditional Easter Sunday-type outfit.

(Texture play with rose lace trousers, velvet shoes, and big-bowed cotton blouse.)

For readers who love color play, try wearing some fun, floral pants and a white blouse.

(A prairie blouse with floral pants and mustard shoes.)

(Bright poppy pants—pair with white or green for spring.)

You can also create a demure look with pastels and muted colors. (Tip: moody fall florals can be converted to a springtime look with blush pink.)

Go bold by mixing patterns on the top and bottom. Remember to choose patterns that have at least one color in common and mix a smaller print with a larger print.

(Beautiful pants with a button up and head wrap.)

(The larger print on top and smaller print on the bottom both feature royal blue and white.)

Suiting

Try white or pastel suiting for a more formal, but unexpected look. Add feminine details with accessories, such as a pop of color, heels, a wide-brimmed hat, non-traditional colors, or a more feminine fit. Zara has a lot of women’s suiting in pastels, and you can also easily fake a suit by buying separates in matching colors. (White and navy are easiest to match.)

(This pink suit looks very feminine with a silk camisole and clutch.)

(This white suit is punched up with bright purple heels, a yellow purse, big earrings, and pearl hairpins.)

(A white suit with a boater.)

(White suit with a chunky necklace and a huge hat.)

(Gingham suit with a black-and-white hat.)

Accessories

Is there any other holiday as closely connected to headwear? Go all-out and add a big Easter bonnet to your ensemble. Look for floppy straw hats, stiff boaters, fedoras, or cloches. Then, add nice shoes and a clutch or other small bag to keep the look elevated.

(Amal Clooney gets married in an all-white outfit and big hat.)

(All white with a fedora.)

(Burgundy pants and a burgundy boater with a sheer white top.)

(In some places, it will still be cold in early April. Jennifer Lopez shows you can rock the white-and-burgundy outfit with warmer items, too.)

This is a great year to try fancy pants for Easter Sunday, as pants can be both stylish and practical for either cold or warm climates!