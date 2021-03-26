Keep Easter Planning Simple with Slow-Cooker Ham

Keep Easter Planning Simple with Slow-Cooker Ham

Cider-Glazed Ham

Source: Taste of Home | Total Time: 4 hours 15 minutes | Serves: 8

Notes: When it comes to cooking a ham, I actually prefer the slow cooker method to using the oven, particularly for special occasions—it's not only ridiculously easy, but also frees up my oven for other items. I used apple juice instead of cider, and honey mustard instead of Dijon mustard, and it still turned out great.
– Kellie Moore

