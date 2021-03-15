Playlist: Pop St. Patrick’s Day Tunes

Ireland has always held a special place in my heart. Even though I’m part Irish—the freckles are a dead giveaway—we don’t know much about our family history on that side. So I did a lot of research on my own as a kid, poring over books at the school library and my copies of Ireland of the Welcomes magazine.

I also fell in love with Celtic music in its many forms. It’s especially exciting whenever I hear Celtic-influenced songs on the radio, like the pop songs on this playlist. So if you want to mix in some contemporary music into your annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, check out these tunes!