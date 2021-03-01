From the Editor’s Desk: Spring Break

It’s hard to believe that it’s March again. (After all, half of last year felt like March.)

But here we are, nearly at the anniversary of the country-wide Covid shutdowns—and here at Verily, we want to take the opportunity to pause, to breathe deeply. Whatever your year looked like, you made it to this point. And perhaps you, like us, could use a little break.

This week, we’re featuring archived articles in our daily email and on our social channels. Many of these pieces are intended to help you live your life more fully outside your screens (think book recommendations, creative ways to exercise, recipes)—after all, many of us have spent far more time on Zoom this year than we’d have chosen under ordinary circumstances. But most of all, we hope this week’s content helps you to rest. We’ll return with new articles on Monday, March 8.

Will you join us for our spring break? Sign up for our daily email here.